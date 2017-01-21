Nato to open regional centre in Kuwait

“Nato is committed to fighting terrorism by working with a range of partners throughout North Africa and the Middle East. We have already trained hundreds of Iraqi officers in Jordan fight against Daesh, and from this month we are expanding our efforts into Iraq itself. In Tunisia, we are supporting the training of Tunisian Special Forces, and in Afghanistan, we are helping to ensure that the country never again becomes a safe haven for international terrorism. When our neighbours are more stable, we are more secure,” he was quoted as saying by Kuna.