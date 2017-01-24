Nato seeks closer ties with Gulf, opens new centre

“Over the past year, we have trained hundreds of Iraqi officers in Jordan to better fight ISIL [Daesh]. We are now extending our training and capacity-building efforts into Iraq itself. Nato continues to fight terrorism in other ways, including with direct support to the Counter-ISIL Coalition. Our Awacs surveillance flights provide surveillance data to support Coalition air operations. All Allies contribute individually to the Coalition in different ways. My message is this: In addressing the most pressing security challenges of our time, we are much stronger together than we are alone, and that is what this Nato-ICI Centre is all about: Deepening trust, building cooperation and working together to make our nations safer.”