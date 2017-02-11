Kuwait moves security forces near borders with Iraq

“Khor Abdullah is a waterway between Kuwait and Iraq, and the agreement between the two countries is related to the regulation of navigation, and not to the demarcation of the border,” Al Jarallah said. “The border demarcation between the two countries was finalised by United Nations Resolution 833. We are currently implementing the agreement to regulate navigation between Kuwait and Iraq which was signed in 2012. We started some time ago to implement it and to develop the technical bases for the operation. The meetings between officials from both countries on January 24-27 confirmed the technical process to organise navigation in Khor Abdullah.”