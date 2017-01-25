Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, six others

The convicts, two Kuwaitis (Shaikh Faisal Al Abdullah Al Sabah and Nasra Al Enezi), two Egyptians, a Bangladeshi, a Filipina, and an Ethiopian, were found guilty in cases of premediated murder, rape or theft and were hanged in application of the verdicts pronounced by courts and upheld by the Court of Appeals and the Court of Cassation and endorsed by the Emir, the spokesperson added, Kuwait News Agency (Kuna) reported.

The convicts were allowed final visits on Tuesday by relatives in the cases of the Kuwaitis and by representatives from their diplomatic missions for the foreigners, Shaikh Faisal was sentenced to death in October 2011 after the Criminal Court found him guilty of the murder of his nephew Shaikh Basil Salem Sabah Al Salem Al Sabah. Related Links Kuwaiti prince sentenced to death for murder Shaikh Faisal, who worked as a captain in the Kuwaiti army, had gone in June 2010 to visit Shaikh Basil at the Maseelah palace owned by the late Emir. The two princes were sitting together with other people, when the alleged killer told his nephew that he wanted to speak with him in private. The two princes left the main room and, seconds later, guests heard shots. Upon entering the room, they found Shaikh Basil wounded and promptly took him to Mubarak Al Kabeer Hospital where he was declared dead. Medical staff said that the prince had been shot several times at close range. The police arrested the alleged killer and started an investigation into the case. Shaikh Basil, 52, is the grandson of Kuwait’s 12th Emir, Shaikh Sabah Al Salem Al Sabah, who ruled from November 24, 1965 until December 31, 1977, and the eldest son of Shaikh Salem Sabah Al Salem Al Sabah and Shaikha Badriya Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah. His father was Kuwait’s ambassador to the United States, Canada and Venezuela from 1970 until 1975. He held the portfolios of social affairs and labour, interior, defence and foreign affairs until 2001 when he gave up political work on health grounds. The Kuwaiti authorities had ruled out any political motives behind the murder as Shaikh Basil did not hold an official position with the government. The death sentence was upheld in 2013. The Kuwaiti woman, Nasra Al Enezi, was sentenced to death after she set in 2009 a wedding tent in Jahra in the suburbs of Kuwait City ablaze, killing 57 women and children. Investigations revealed that Nasra, 23 years old at the time, had started the fire in an act of revenge against her husband who was celebrating his marriage with a new wife. The death sentence was upheld by the Cassation Court in 2011. The Bangladeshi, Mohammad Shaha Mohammad, was sentenced to death in 2009 for kidnapping, rape and theft in Jahra. The Filipina, Jakatia Pawa, was convicted in 2008 of premeditated murder while the Ethiopian was also convicted of murder in 2008. One Egyptian, Sayyed Radhi Jumaa, was convicted in 2008 for premediated murder while the other Egyptian, Sameer Taha Abdul Majed, was sentenced to death in 2009 for murder and theft. More from Kuwait Kuwait MPs slam plan to tax expat remittances

