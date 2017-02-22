Kerala nurse stabbed in Kuwait

Thiruvananthapuram/Kuwait City: An Indian nurse from Kottayam, in Kerala, was stabbed in Kuwait City and is under treatment at Farwaniya Hospital there.
Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, tweeting about the incident, said
“Our [India’s] embassy has taken up the matter at the highest level in Kuwait to ensure safety and security of Indian nationals there,” she said.
“I was informed about the stabbing of Mrs. Gopika Shajikumar, an Indian national from Kottayam. I asked for an immediate report and we have complete details of the unfortunate incident,” Swaraj tweeted.
Gopika works at Al Jahra Hospital there.
Last week, an Indian nurse from Kerala was found murdered in Oman.
Shebin Jeeva, 31, from Nedumkandam in Idukki district, was found dead in her flat near Dohar Club in Salalah. She was working in a dental clinic there.