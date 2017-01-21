Deep rifts emerge in Kuwait over expatriates’ status

“In some cases, there are foreigners who demand the Kuwaiti citizenship and human rights groups want to interfere on the matter,” he said. “At the same time, we do not want anyone to abuse expatriates regardless of their nationalities or religions, especially that they have legal jobs and legal working permits. We have to deal with the reality on the ground and that is there are jobs that no Kuwaiti wants. We once advertised for positions as office boys and no Kuwaiti applied.”