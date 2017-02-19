Wettest week in years disrupts life, causes heavy damages in Bahrain

“I hope that I will not have problems with my insurance company as I try to fix my car,” Adel Talha, a professional driver, said. “The problem is that cars are not insured against damages by rain unless it is stipulated in the contract, and I and the other drivers who suffered from the torrential outpour must pay the mechanics to fix our cars.”

Dozens of cars were damaged throughout the week, and mechanics were on Saturday busy trying to get them back on roads ahead of the working week. “Most of the problems with the cars submerged by the rain waters were related to the engines and the electricity,” Majed Hassan, a mechanic, said. Official football matches had to be delayed after the fields were found to be too soaked with water to allow a normal play. In Saudi Arabia, the Governor of Riyadh Faisal Bin Badr Bin Abdul Aziz used a helicopter to assess the impact of the rain and water streams in some areas. The Governor held meetings with the Civil Defence officials who accompanied to discuss the issue and the steps that needed to be taken to ensure there would be no repeat of the damages. Social media users had a field day and flooded the platforms with pictures and video clips showing the effect of the rains and winds on roads, buildings and the environment. However, while officials and people were attempting to control the damages and think of ways to avoid such incidents in the future, young people took to the rain-covered streets and had fun skiing, swimming or rowing small inflatable boats. Armed with a great sense of humour, they saw the rain as an opportunity to engage in acts they could post on their social media accounts. “For some people, the rainy season is a great chance to win likes and admirations for the stunts they perform to draw attention,” Abdul Aziz Bu Qais, an office holder, said. “Sometimes, the stunts fun and enjoyable, but at times, they are high risk and we are afraid these people are endangering their lives just for some ephemeral glory on a social media platform.” More from Bahrain How teachers can nurture creativity in pupils

