'Terrorist blast' rocks Bahrain island

A married couple have been injured by a bomb blast on the island of Sitra in Bahrain.
The Bahrain Ministry of Interior described the incident as a ‘terrorist blast’ on Twitter.
The couple were passing by when the explosion happened. Police are at the scene.
“Terrorist blast in Sitra minorly [sic] injures a married couple passing the site. Police at the scene,” the interior ministry tweet said.
Sirta is 5km south of Bahraini capital Manama.
