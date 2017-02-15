  • February 18, 2017
'Terrorist blast' rocks Bahrain island

Married couple hurt in explosion on island of Sitra near Manama, says interior ministry tweet

00:16 February 15, 2017
The scene of the blast.

A married couple have been injured by a bomb blast on the island of Sitra in Bahrain.

The Bahrain Ministry of Interior described the incident as a ‘terrorist blast’ on Twitter.

The couple were passing by when the explosion happened. Police are at the scene.

“Terrorist blast in Sitra minorly [sic] injures a married couple passing the site. Police at the scene,” the interior ministry tweet said.

Sirta is 5km south of Bahraini capital Manama.

