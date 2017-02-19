Nurtured art scene shines in Bahrain

“Bahrain has a strong history in the visual arts and continues to produce distinguished artists with each succeeding generation. Our objective is to participate in the cultural promotion and to develop fine arts in Bahrain and the region, and to take the artists into a new dimension throughout the world by participating intensively in local and international arts events,” Nadine Al Shaikh said, referring to the objectives of the gallery that bears her name. “We hold selective art exhibitions, workshops, lectures, and other cultural events. Although our members are selected talented artists from the region, our doors are open for all art lovers.”

In its laudable attempt to promote women artists in Bahrain, Nadine Gallery launched the Bahraini Female Artists Annual Exhibition. Last year, the fourth edition of the annual event was held amid grand support from the local authorities. “We simply wanted to bring them to a wider audience by exhibiting their works alongside established artists. We have widened our scope and linked with like-minded institutions, which are committed to a professional approach to art and to fostering cultural diversity and exchange.” Leena Al Ayoobi was among the 35 Bahraini artists who displayed their works of their art at the exhibition in 2015. Her smiling face, easy approach and captivating work made her stand out even though she had been showcasing her paintings for just one year. For the young artist, painting has never been a mere hobby or a simple activity that could be taken lightly. To her, it has always been a unique source of inspiration. A deep therapy for stress. A great sense of wonder. A beautiful way of life. So when at one stage of her life, she felt stress was ominously affecting her, she dashed to her highly cherished painting tools and happily resumed her favourite activity following a short hiatus. “I took up drawing during my early childhood, but once I started my professional career, I stopped,” she said. “Later, when work was becoming more and more stressful, art found its way back in to my life. It was the therapy I needed to stress out and relax, feeling at ease with everything around me and flowing my inner feelings to painting.” Her art style is a mix of Japanese manga with a folkloric twist. “I have been drawing since an early age, mainly female characters from children’s translated TV shows, the Hayao Miyazaki shows in particular.” A major breakthrough in her young life occurred in 2014 when she made her debut in showcasing her artwork to the public in exhibitions. “It was a highly significant moment for me and I was truly elated to see people show interest in my work. The new experience was a wonderful motivation for me to expand further in exploring art. Today, many international art lovers and collectors have bought my artwork. It was superb for my self-gratification but also for my status as a Bahraini artist who could showcase the exceptionally rich culture of Bahrain to the world and reach out the largest number of people.” Leena said she was not going to allow herself to fall into self-complacency and stressed she was keen on building on her successes. “I have many plans for this year and I look forward to living through vibrant and successful times. I have plans to hold my first solo to be hosted this September in Dubai. I will also take part in exhibitions in Bahrain and other Gulf Cooperation Council countries. I am also working on new paintings with a message that will be different from my current collection. I will reveal them later this year.” Ahead of all these plans, Leena is organising within two weeks a GCC-wide art forum with a local gallery in Muharraq, Bahrain’s second largest city. “We will host artists from all the GCC countries for live painting and an exhibition and everything will be posted live on Instagram,” she said, driving home the message that social media platforms should be used to promote art in the region and empower artists to share their pieces of art. More from Bahrain How teachers can nurture creativity in pupils

