Blast injures woman in Bahrain

Dubai: A terrorist blast injured a woman near the Bahraini capital on Thursday, the Interior Ministry said on its Twitter account, the latest in a series of explosions in the kingdom.
The ministry said the explosion occurred in the village of Sanabis, west of Manama, and that police was at the scene, but gave no further details.
Tensions have been rising in Bahrain amid a government crackdown on opposition groups and activists it says are stirring up sectarian strife in the kingdom.
A man and his wife were injured in an explosion in Sitra island, south of Manama, last week. The explosion coincided with the sixth anniversary of the Arab Spring protests that rocked the kingdom in 2011.
The kingdom quelled the protests with help from neighbouring Gulf Arab states but tensions continued to simmer.
On February 5, another bomb exploded on the outskirts of Manama, damaging cars but causing no injuries, in what the Interior Ministry also described as a terrorist act.
Last month, Bahrain executed three men convicted of killing three policemen in a 2014 bomb attack. Bahrain accuses Iran of fanning unrest and supporting militants. Iran denies involvement.