Bahrain pledges decisive, prompt fight against terrorism

On Monday, Bahrain laid to rest First-Lieutenant Hisham Hassan Mohammad Al Hammadi, an off-duty officer who was killed in a terrorist act in Bilad Al Qadeem, a suburb of the capital Manama, the interior ministry said.

“Such treacherous acts of terror will never undermine the resolve and determination of the people and government of Bahrain to uproot extremism and terrorism,” the prime minister was quoted as saying at the cabinet session. “The arm of justice will reach terrorists and murderers wherever they are, as retribution is necessary to ensure that Bahrain remains the oasis of security and stability it has always been.”