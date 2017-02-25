Bahrain denies interfering in media

“The National Communication Centre [NCC], promulgated by His Majesty King Hamad Bin Eisa Al Khalifa on December 1, aims to unify the government’s media narrative in a clear manner that reflects the reality on the ground. The NCC will be responsible for institutionalising official media-related work, developing the plans and strategies of the official media narrative and overseeing its implementation and development. It will coordinate the operational functions of the communication strategy of all government agencies and will handle the communication operations and activities in times of emergency and crisis.”