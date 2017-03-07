Why Warsaw is finally united

The neighbourhood also came to have “a bad reputation. That it’s just low-lifes and thieves here”, adds Hlasny, who said he himself had been beaten up and still has trouble seeing out of his left eye as a result, after one night refusing to hand over money to two men who entered his shop.

Warsaw Deputy Mayor Michal Olszewski recalls that when he first moved to Warsaw in 1996, he lived in the part of Praga “known as the Bermuda Triangle, where according to legend you didn’t come out alive”. The notorious years are long gone. But the lore lingers and many of those born and bred in the district, like Adam Lisiecki from the Praga Museum, are tired of the stereotype. He says the city “hit the bull’s eye” 15 years ago by renovating buildings along one of Praga’s main roads, the cobbled Zabkowska Street. “It really changed people’s view of Praga ... Suddenly there was this exemplary street, a new face which emboldened many residents from the left” to visit, he tells AFP. Zabkowska features 19th century buildings, homes converted into popular bars with traditional Polish pierogi dumplings on the menu, plus other creative initiatives. “Art soothes the savage beast,” says Agnieszka Niedzwiecka, who lives on the left side but in 2010 opened a Praga gallery, whose name translates to “On the right side of the Vistula”. It was a welcome sight for residents who said “soon Praga will be associated with art, not alcohol”, she says, while her French Bulldog snores nearby. The project “that will have the biggest economic and social impact on Praga is the second metro line. Hands down”, says Olszewski, adding that further Praga stations are planned. Even the Vistula itself now draws people from the two sides together. In summertime, the once forgotten green riverbanks have become the place to be in recent years, in particular the right shore because of its urban beach. “It’s incredible that this wild stretch has been preserved in the city centre of a capital,” says Lisiecki. “You can have bonfires and barbecues and drink a tasty beer.”









