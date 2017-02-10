Up to 150 MPs could back motion to oust Bercow

Bercow was accused of damaging the special relationship after he said on Monday that he would stop Trump from speaking in Westminster Hall because of his “racism and sexism”. Conservative MPs opposed to Bercow want a “fresh speaker” and believe that if 10 per cent of MPs say he should go his position will be “untenable”. Duddridge said: “He has got to go. He can no longer reasonably chair as Speaker, this is the straw that broke the camel’s back. He was not within his remit, he was using a minor technicality. Any MP can invite anyone into the House of Commons.” The motion is unlikely to secure a majority. Labour yesterday issued a staunch defence of Bercow while some of his most ardent critics on Conservative benches have voiced their support. The result of the vote is not binding but if enough MPs call on Bercow to quit he could be forced into standing down. Bercow prompted a furious response from ministers on Monday when he told MPs: “We value our relationship with the United States. However, as far as this place is concerned I feel very strongly that our opposition to racism and to sexism and our support for equality before the law and an independent judiciary are hugely important considerations in the House of Commons. “Before the imposition of the migrant ban I would myself have been strongly opposed to an address by President Trump in Westminster Hall. After the imposition of the migrant ban by President Trump I am even more strongly opposed to an address by President Trump in Westminster Hall.” Lord Fowler, the Speaker of the Lords, expressed his anger after he was not consulted by Bercow about his statement. He suggested that he and Bercow should be stripped of their ability to “effectively veto” foreign leaders from addressing Parliament. Voicing support for Bercow. Valerie Vaz, the shadow commons leader, said: “When a person refers to a senator, Elizabeth Warren, as Pocahontas, who is then silenced by her party. When a person repeats the cry, ‘Lock her up’, of a candidate, when no offence has been committed. “When a person suggests women should be grabbed in certain places without their consent. When a person has consistently questioned the birthplace of an American president, President Obama.” She went on: “Then I, born in Aden, Yemen, of Goan-Indian heritage, who may or not be directly affected by the travel ban, and others, welcome the support for us and for the reputation of Parliament.”