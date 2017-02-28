Ukip rows deepen as Farage calls for only MP to leave

The row comes after Ukip donor Arron Banks accused the party at the weekend of being run “like a jumble sale” under new leader Paul Nuttall and threatened to set up a rival movement if it did not shape up.

The Brexit vote was a success for Ukip but raised questions about the party’s relevance after Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May promised a clean break with the EU. Farage resigned as Ukip leader after the referendum and went to the United States to campaign for Donald Trump, but was forced to return as the party descended into chaos. His successor Diane James quit after 18 days, and the favourite to follow her, Steven Woolfe, left the party after an altercation with a fellow MEP. New leader Nuttall saw a chance to revive Ukip’s fortunes by standing in last week’s by-election in Stoke-on-Trent in northern England, where 69 per cent of locals had voted for Brexit. But his campaign was dogged by claims he lied about losing close friends in the 1989 Hillsborough football stadium disaster, and the opposition Labour Party held the seat. In an interview with the conservative Sunday Express newspaper, Banks demanded to be made chairman of the party so he could “make it electable, or I am out of there”. He called for Carswell to be ejected, saying “these dullards aren’t bringing in Tory votes, Stoke proved that. So what are they for?” Farage suggested last week that Ukip lost in Stoke because it was not tough enough on immigration, an issue that dominated the EU referendum campaign. On Tuesday, the MEP accused Carswell of being soft on the subject, adding: “I think there is little future for Ukip with him staying inside this party.” Carswell responded saying: “If he wants to come and talk to the Ukip parliamentary party about any concerns he has, [it is] very happy to respond. It won’t take long, it’s just me.” Ukip secured 12.5 per cent of the vote in the 2015 election, but under Britain’s electoral system, Carswell was its only candidate to win a place in the 650-seat House of Commons. More from UK Don’t boycott Russia World Cup

