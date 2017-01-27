UK: The young arm of the law

Police Now graduates, though a small proportion of overall forces, are more reflective of population statistics. So far, 176 officers have been hired since the programme started in the summer of 2015, and around 250 more are set to join this year. Of those who are already on the beat, 49 per cent are women and 18 per cent are minorities.

Deadly violence at the hands of law enforcement remains rare in comparison with other major Western countries, particularly the US. Police Now graduates are encouraged to resolve issues without arrests or violence. Several challenges remain, though, for police forces and for Police Now. As Britain has sought to curb government spending in recent years, the £5.3 million (Dh24 million) guaranteed to the Police Now programme over the next two years has been criticised by police unions. Experts also note that policing has become more complex in recent years, as officers sort through data and evidence from an increasingly wide array of sources. It is too much for anyone to learn in two years, critics of the Police Now programme charge. The programme’s organisers say that it has attracted a diverse cohort of officers and that many will follow a career in policing, though there are no explicit retention targets. David Spencer, a Police Now founder and programme director, added that those who did leave would become “ambassadors” for Britain’s police forces in whatever industry they joined. Having grown up nearby, Wheatley wanted to patrol Burnley. The town, population 87,000, was long centred on a number of cotton mills, but has fallen on harder times: A 2015 government report said it was among the most deprived areas in Britain. View from the window That feeling is not lost in the town itself. As he walked through the office, one of Wheatley’s colleagues jokingly asked when Burnley looked its best. “When you’re leaving it.” On a recent patrol, Wheatley was accompanied by Police Constable Mark Bewley, her “mentor” — an experienced officer assigned to team up with her in the early weeks of her career. The pair drove through the areas they are responsible for, and Wheatley sat in as the police representative in a meeting of officials discussing recent episodes at a local care home. They later walked down a nearby street where three windows had been shattered by bricks. Around the corner, the pair walked by the house of a resident who was suspected of breaking the windows, and briefly stopped to chat with him. “It’s always good to know not just the nice people in the neighbourhood, but also the people who might commit crimes,” Bewley said. At the end of the working day, back at the police station, an army veteran approached them. After saying he had been drinking, he added that he was considering overdosing because of his marital problems. The man broke down crying as Wheatley comforted him. “I can’t do this again,” he said. “I’m scared.” Wheatley and Bewley drove the man to his brother’s house, sat with the men in the living room and calmed the situation. As the officers left, the men thanked them and said they would try to resolve the marital difficulties before approaching law enforcement for help again. But earlier in the police station, her arm around the man’s shoulder, Wheatley had reassured him. “You don’t need to be scared, she said. “You coming to us was the best thing you could have done.” — New York Times News Service More from UK UK citizens exempt from Trump travel ban

