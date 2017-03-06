UK’s anti-terror forces thwart 13 attacks since mid-2013

Al Qaida and offshoots of both groups remained a threat, he said, but “extreme right-wing groups” have also become a focus of police efforts in recent months.

The number of people leaving Britain to fight with extreme Islamist groups has fallen, he said. Up to 800 people are believed to have left Britain to fight in Syria and Iraq. It is not known exactly how many have returned home, though some experts say it could be up to half, with some 50 killed.