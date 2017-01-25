UK government readies Brexit legislation

Scottish First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon had argued that since Scotland voted to stay in the EU, it should not be taken out “against its will” and has warned it is “very likely” she will have to call a referendum on independence.

“Is it better that we take our future into our own hands? It is becoming ever clearer that this is a choice that Scotland must make,” she said. The lead claimant in the Supreme Court case, investment fund manager Gina Miller, hailed the ruling as a victory for parliamentary democracy. “No prime minister, no government can expect to be unanswerable or unchallenged,” said Miller, who has been forced to hire bodyguards because of the death threats she has received since starting her case. In an indication of the high tensions over the ruling, senior Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith — a former party leader — lanched a scathing attack, calling the Supreme Court “self-appointed”. “I’m disappointed they’ve decided to tell parliament how to run its business,” he said. Opposition amendments Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his party would not “frustrate” the process for invoking Article 50 but would seek to amend the legislation. “Labour is demanding a plan from the government to ensure it is accountable to parliament throughout the negotiations and a meaningful vote to ensure the final deal is given parliamentary approval,” he said. The party wants provisions included in the bill urging the government to negotiate tariff-free access to the EU’s single market and agree to abide by EU-level protection of workers’ rights. May has said she wants to leave the single market in order to restrict immigration and negotiate a new customs deal with the EU, but will seek “maximum possible access” for British companies. She has also said Britain will incorporate all existing EU legislation and then parliament will get to choose which laws to adopt, repeal or amend. Meanwhile the head of the council of eurozone finance ministers said Britain would be taking a “crazy step backwards” if it tried to become a tax haven after Brexit. “This would endanger the European economy but this would also be equally bad for the England, for Great Britain to turn itself into a sort of tax haven on the fringes of Europe,” Jeroen Dijsselbloem told Dutch RTL television. More from UK UK citizens exempt from Trump travel ban

