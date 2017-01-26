Theresa May to seek special deal with Trump in White House visit

When Margaret Thatcher met President Reagan just a month into his presidency, they weren’t strangers — their first meeting took place in 1975, when he was the former governor of California and she was leader of the UK opposition. In 1981, the British economy was entering its sixth quarter of recession, and her government seemed on course for electoral defeat. At her lowest point, no one placed themselves by her side as much as the incoming president of the United States, who made her his administration’s first state visitor and treated her with a warm welcome, in stark contrast to the frugality of his predecessor, Jimmy Carter. They became political soul mates and good friends.

“Your problems,” said the British prime minister, “will be our problems, and when you look for friends, we shall be there.” James Callaghan and Jimmy Carter March 10, 1977 James Callaghan’s arrival in Washington — on Concorde — came amid an ongoing siege nearby, which led to the cancellation of the traditional 19-gun salute in case it alarmed the gunman. But there was still a very relaxed feeling about the ceremony. Carter hailed the special relationship between the two nations, while Callaghan said “concerted intergovernmental action” was needed for the global economy to emerge from recession. Harold Wilson and Richard Nixon February 27, 1969 The Labour prime minister and the Republican president were poles apart, both politically and in their approach. Richard Nixon recoiled from Harold Wilson’s suggestion, made at their first meeting in London in February 1969, that the two men use each other’s first names. Another incident had ratcheted up the tension. Before the 1968 election, when Nixon was expected to lose to vice-president Hubert Humphrey, Wilson appointed his old ally John Freeman as ambassador in Washington. Unfortunately, Freeman had once described Nixon as a “man of no principle”, and the president was not best pleased. Harold MacMillan and John F. Kennedy April 4, 1961 After their first meeting, in April 1961 Prime Minister Harold Macmillan and President John F. Kennedy were close allies, despite the stark contrast between the ageing British patrician and the glamorous president 23 years his junior. Macmillan was said to have a very real and lasting affection for a man who was of the same generation as his own son, Maurice. According to his biographer, Macmillan watched JFK on the national stage with “a combination of nervousness and pride an accomplished actor might feel for a mercurial young protege stepping up to take his first starring role in public”. Winston Churchill and Dwight Eisenhower January 5, 1953 Winston Churchill arrived in New York to a rapturous reception. He met President-elect Dwight Eisenhower at the apartment of Bernard Baruch, a wealthy businessman, on two separate occasions in the weeks before the inauguration. They came from different backgrounds, Eisenhower, a Kansas boy, born in a shack beside the railroad tracks in rural Texas, and Churchill, a British aristocrat, born in Blenheim Palace. Yet they had a friendship that was forged in the darkest periods of the Second World War and lasted until Churchill’s death in 1965. — BBC More from UK UK citizens exempt from Trump travel ban

UK Princes to erect statue to late mum, Diana

Spying is a woman’s world

Papers cast new light on ‘mad’ George III









