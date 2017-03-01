Taxi drivers and business leaders call for diesel scrappage scheme

“A scrappage fund is one of the niftiest ways to get dirty diesels off our roads. And for maximum take-up it should offer credits for car sharing or public transport, as a lower-cost alternative to buying a brand-new cleaner car under the scheme.” Steve McNamara, general secretary at the LTDA, said cab drivers were committed to tackling the decline in the capital’s air quality. He said: “We fully support the mayor’s proposals for a national vehicle scrappage fund, which will make it fairer and easier for drivers to meet the cost associated with decommissioning the oldest, most polluting vehicles, helping us to become the greenest cab fleet of any city in the world.”