Going it alone in Shetland

“We would like control of the seabed around us, the fishing ground around us, and the freedom to get rid of some of the bureaucracy that comes down from the EU, Westminster and the Scottish parliament,” Manson said.

"Our seas are being plundered by foreign boats. We also contribute an enormous amount of money to the national economy through taxes, through the oil revenues, and yet we don't get back our fair share." Scotland has around 60 per cent of the EU's oil reserves and the second-largest volume of proven natural gas reserves, most of it located around Shetland. The islands also land more fish than ports in England, Wales and Northern Ireland combined. "I don't suppose we would ever be allowed full independence," Manson said, adding: "In an ideal world, we would be a British overseas territory. We would be to Britain what Faroe is to Denmark." The Faroe Islands lie about 322 kilometres northwest of Shetland and have autonomous status within the kingdom of Denmark. They have an almost identical landmass to Shetland but twice the population, and many Shetlanders envy the archipelago's independent parliament and vast sovereign waters. The Faroe Island will hold a referendum in April 2018 on a new constitution that would give the territory the right to self-determination. Tavish Scott of Scotland's Liberal Democrat party, who represents Shetland in the Scottish Parliament, said he understood the desire for autonomy. "Shetland certainly explored — and I think again will explore — what kind of constitutional future it wants," he told AFP. But Scotland's nationalist government is keen to retain Shetland as a jewel in the economic crown of an independent Scotland. Maree Todd, a Scottish National Party lawmaker, told AFP that the party could discuss Shetland's sovereignty, but that she believed it would be better off as part of an independent Scotland. "Of course I think it is worth discussing," she said, adding that islanders are not "entirely sceptical" about the prospect of Scottish independence. "We want power to come back to Scotland, not just to Edinburgh but to the people of Scotland," she said.

Going it alone in Shetland

