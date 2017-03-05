UK should make unilateral offer on post-Brexit rights of EU citizens — lawmakers

“They do not want to be used as bargaining chips. Although the government has said it wants EU citizens to be able to remain, this has not offered sufficient reassurance that the rights and status that they have enjoyed will be guaranteed. It should now do so.” Parliament’s upper house inflicted a defeat on May this week, voting for a change to her Brexit plan that says she can only trigger formal divorce talks with the European Union if she promises to protect the rights of EU citizens living in Britain.

The exiting the EU committee, made up of lawmakers from all the main political parties, also said the current process by which EU nationals can apply for permanent residence was not fit for purpose and should be streamlined. With an estimated 3 million EU nationals living in Britain, the government needs to put extra resources in place to deal with the number of applications it could face, the committee said, adding that it should announce as soon as possible what the cut-off date would be for EU citizens arriving in Britain. “We were told that at pre-referendum rates of processing, giving residence documents to all potentially eligible applicants using the current system would take the equivalent of 140 years,” said Benn.









