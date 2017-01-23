UK’s Supreme Court to rule if May can start Brexit without parliament

“The prime minister has articulated her early view about the direction of travel, but how we get there, in what form and how it finally gets driven, is all up for discussion.” While some in parliament remain strongly opposed to the path set by May, the main opposition Labour Party has said it would not block Article 50, and parliament’s House of Commons overwhelmingly backed a motion backing her timetable, in a non-binding vote in December.

“Given the strong vote in the Commons, we would certainly be hopeful that the March 31 deadline can be achieved,” a source from May’s Conservative party told Reuters. Problems Labour’s leader Jeremy Corbyn has said he would seek to amend any bill to ensure parliament can hold May to account. But he has also said he would not seek to delay triggering Article 50. The small Liberal Democrat Party and Scottish nationalists, who are adamantly opposed to May’s Brexit plans, are likely to take the chance to cause difficulties for the government. Further problems could lie in the unelected House of Lords upper chamber, with Liberal Democrat peers expected to try to block the bill. However, the government remains confident it will be passed. While the thrust of the Supreme Court case centres on whether the British parliament has to give its assent, the judges also heard arguments from the Scottish government and lawyers for Northern Irish challengers that Britain’s devolved assemblies must give their approval too. Should the court agree, an outcome ministers believe is unlikely, an ongoing political crisis in Northern Ireland could derail May’s timetable, following the collapse of the province’s power-sharing government. Scotland’s parliament, with a nationalist administration, is also strongly opposed to Brexit.









