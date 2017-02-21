UK minister says Scotland to leave EU whether independent or not

Although the independence movement lost a referendum in September 2014, the ruling Scottish National Party (SNP) says that a second independence referendum is warranted as Brexit means circumstances have significantly changed.

But Mundell will say: “The Scottish government are in exactly the same position they were in before the 2014 referendum — arguing for an independent Scotland that would face an uncertain process applying to join the EU as a new member state.” “There is no set of circumstances in which Scotland could remain a member of the EU after the rest of the UK has left,” he will say, according to an advance copy of his speech.