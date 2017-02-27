UK government spokesman: Scotland should not hold new independence referendum

“The question is not whether there could be a second referendum, it is whether there should be one — and the clear answer to that is no,” the spokesman said.

“The threat of one is creating unnecessary uncertainty and division.” Scots rejected independence by a 10-point margin in a 2014 referendum, but the issue has resurfaced following the vote last June to leave the EU. Scottish voters overwhelmingly backed staying inside the bloc in the referendum, but Britain as a whole voted to leave. The Times newspaper reported that May’s government was preparing for Scotland to call a second referendum. Sources told Reuters last week that the semi-autonomous Scottish government, which is run by the pro-independence Scottish National Party, was increasingly confident it could win a new independence vote. “The decision to remain in the UK was made by the Scottish people in 2014 and all the evidence at the moment shows people in Scotland don’t want another referendum,” the British government spokesman said.









