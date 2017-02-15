UK fishermen may not win ‘waters back’ after Brexit, EU memo reveals

Brussels: The hopes of British fishermen that the UK can win its “waters back” post-Brexit are expected to be dashed by the European parliament, despite the campaign promises of Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage, a leaked EU document reveals. MEPs have drafted seven provisions to be included in Britain’s “exit agreement”, including the stipulation that there will be “no increase to the UK’s share of fishing opportunities for jointly fished stocks (maintaining the existing quota distribution in UK and EU waters)”.

The document, obtained by the Guardian, adds that in order for the UK and EU to keep to commitments on sustainable fishing contained within the United Nations stocks agreement: "It is difficult to see any alternative to the continued application of the common fisheries policy". It is estimated that there only about 11,000 people directly employed in fishing in the UK, however the UK's trawlermen were among the most vocal critics of the EU during the referendum, fuelled by frustration against controls on fishing quotas, which have been blamed on Brussels and the common fisheries policy. While calling for control over Britain's waters, Farage, the then Ukip leader, and the Labour MP Kate Hoey led a small flotilla of fishermen up the Thames days before the vote in June last year, where they clashed with rival boats led by Bob Geldof. Speaking at the time, Farage said: "Today's flotilla is not a celebration or a party but a full-throttled protest. We want our waters back." During the referendum campaign, Johnson, who is now the foreign secretary, described the common fisheries policy as "crazy" and claimed the EU had inflicted a "tragedy" on the industry, halving the number of people working within it. However, the leaked report from the European parliament's committee on fisheries insists that the "granting of access to the EU domestic market to the UK" post-Brexit should be conditional on Britain continuing to respect the rights and obligations in the common fisheries policy. In a move that will frustrate many in the UK industry, the MEPs also insist that EU vessel-owners should continue to be allowed to manage boats under the UK flag. It has been reported that the Dutch-owned trawler, the Cornelis Vrolijk, accounts for 23% of the English fishing quota. The document says that as well as "reciprocal access for the EU and UK fleets to the fishing grounds in the UK and the EU waters", measures must be included in any exit deal "ensuring the maintenance of the same legal conditions for UK-registered vehicles, without requiring stronger economic links that could virtually make it impossible for EU vessel-owners managing UK flagged vessels to continue operating in the UK". The document concludes: "The nature of future EU-UK relations in fisheries needs to be seen in relation to the UK's ambition in keeping close ties with its European partners and the common market ... "Every agreement that guarantees UK access to the EU domestic market has to guarantee an access to the UK fishing grounds for the EU fleet." The European parliament will make public its red lines a few weeks after Theresa May triggers article 50 negotiations. Each committee has been asked by its leaders for input. The intention is for the documents to aid the Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, and the European Council, in shaping their negotiating position. The government's white paper failed to offer any commitments to UK trawlers over the future, despite the high profile the sector had in the referendum campaign. It merely noted that "in 2015 EU vessels caught 683,000 tonnes in UK waters and UK vessels caught 111,000 tonnes in member states' waters". It added: "Given the heavy reliance on UK waters of the EU fishing industry and the importance of EU waters to the UK, it is in both our interests to reach a mutually beneficial deal that works for the UK and the EU's fishing communities."










