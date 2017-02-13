UK faces worker shortage as EU nationals stay home, study shows

British Prime Minister Theresa May, who is expected to start the divorce proceeding with the EU before the end of March, has said she wants to guarantee the rights of EU citizens who are already living in Britain.

But uncertainty over what that would entail and whether visa restrictions would be enforced is also prompting some EU nationals in the UK to consider relocating. Almost one in three British employers surveyed by the CIPD say they have evidence that the EU nationals they employ have looked to leave their organisation and/or Britain in 2017. The issue of immigration was at the heart of the EU referendum campaign last year in which 52 per cent voted for Britain to leave the European Union.









