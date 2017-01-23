Parliament or PM?

May’s ministers have prepared several draft pieces of legislation that could be introduced in Parliament. The goal is to craft a very short, limited bill that would give May the authority to invoke Article 50 but would be difficult to amend or tamper with. The bill that is introduced would be shaped in large part by the actual decision, which may spell out specific requirements. The government has drawn up various contingency plans to deal with guidelines that may be imposed by the court. The judges could say, for example, that a single vote in Parliament would be sufficient, or it could require the more time-consuming drafting of a law.

The government would likely move quickly to introduce a bill with the goal of meeting the March deadline. Could a loss for the government mean an end to brexit? It’s very unlikely Parliament would vote against the government’s proposal given the referendum result. It would be seen by Brexit supporters and many who opposed it as an anti-democratic measure thwarting the will of the people. What if the government wins? A reversal of the lower court ruling would give May the authority to start Article 50 negotiations when she chooses without input from Parliament. She has said, however, that Parliament will be asked to approve any Brexit deal reached at the conclusion of the talks. Will the ruling be a simple yes or no on the government appeal? No, the ruling could become more complicated. The judges must consider bids from Scottish, Welsh and Northern Ireland politicians to have their legislatures given a role in the process because Article 50 would significantly change the powers granted to them through devolution. A ruling in that direction could slow the process, particularly since the Northern Ireland Assembly is about to be dissolved, with elections set for March 2. The Scottish Parliament is also problematic for the government, since it is dominated by legislators who want to remain in the EU.









