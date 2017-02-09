May to trigger EU exit talks by March-end

But Brexit minister David Davis told Sky News: “I expect it to do its job and to do its patriotic duty and actually give us the right to go on and negotiate that new relationship (with the EU).”

The source had earlier told journalists that the Lords, which many believe has long been ripe for reform, “will face an overwhelming public call to be abolished if they now try and frustrate this bill”. May’s Conservative party does not have a majority in the House of Lords, raising the possibility that peers may seek to block Brexit. However, the opposition Labour leader in the chamber, Baroness Angela Smith, said in October that she would not be obstructive. “We will scrutinise; we will examine; we will not block,” she said. Britain’s upper house, with 805 members, is the second-largest parliamentary chamber in the world, beaten only by China’s National People’s Congress. The European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill passed the Commons by 494 votes to 122 on Wednesday and after parliament takes a break next week, will be debated on the Lords starting on February 20. Ministers hope it will be approved on March 7. Members of the House of Commons voted by 494 votes to 122 for a law enabling May to trigger Article 50 of the EU’s Lisbon Treaty, which begins two years of talks on pulling out of the 28-nation bloc. “We’ve seen a historic vote tonight — a big majority for getting on with negotiating our exit from the EU and a strong, new partnership with its member states,” said Brexit minister David Davis.









