May set for Lords defeat on Europeans’ post-Brexit rights

May had hoped to agree a deal on EU nationals last December, but EU leaders insisted that on this subject, as with any other, there can be no talks until after the government triggers Article 50.

“The hold-up is less an issue of principle than one of timing,” Home Secretary Amber Rudd wrote in a private letter sent to all peers, obtained by AFP. “However, I believe the UK and the EU have a common goal to provide this assurance as quickly as possible.” The government has promised that parliament will be able to vote on new immigration arrangements after Brexit. However, key issues such as the cut-off date for EU arrivals covered under the new arrangements are likely to form part of the Brexit negotiations. The government risks defeat on another amendment to the Brexit bill due for consideration next week, on giving parliament a vote on the final withdrawal deal. May has given verbal assurances that such a vote will take place, but her opponents want this enshrined in law.









