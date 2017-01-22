May braces for new Brexit battle over court ruling

“It would be much easier if the prime minister could just do as she pleased using prerogative power. The problem is that the courts have not allowed that since the 17th century,” he told AFP.

He said a ruling against the government would be unlikely to bind its hands, but would clarify “there is a proper process and it’s [through] parliament”. “If you’ve got a majority then you’re in the clear — but if you don’t have a majority you’ve got a political problem,” he said. Critics galvanised The majority of MPs campaigned against Brexit, but most now accept it will happen — and that the process will begin within weeks. May’s announcement this week that she would pull Britain out of Europe’s single market has galvanised some of her critics, however. Dozens of Labour MPs may defy their leader and vote against the government, alongside members of the Scottish National Party (SNP), which has 54 MPs in the 650-seat House of Commons. But Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London, said opposition among May’s own Conservative MPs had all but disappeared in recent weeks. “It’s quite difficult to see her running into too much trouble now,” he told AFP. “Her biggest problem is not the people behind her or in front of her in the Commons. Her biggest problem is the 27 heads of government who she has to negotiate with.” The SNP could cause more trouble if the court rules that the devolved nations must agree to start Brexit talks, as the party controls the government in Edinburgh. The situation may also change if the economic outlook worsens, and public opinion turns against the government by the time MPs vote on a final deal. Losing such a vote would likely force a general election, but if the EU refuses to agree to more negotiations, it could also see Britain leaving with no deal at all. Some have argued that in such an eventuality, Britain could revoke its Article 50 notification, thereby cancelling Brexit. “If parliament votes it down, then we’re in no-man’s-land,” said Murkens. Ministers refused to speculate on the future vote but Brexit minister David Davis said that Britain would be leaving the EU regardless. “The vote will not change that,” he said.









