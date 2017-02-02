History made as MPs vote to trigger Brexit

It leaves Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour leader, facing his third reshuffle in 18 months after 12 serving frontbenchers voted against it. Four members of his front bench team have already quit. Boris Johnson said: “I’ve just voted three times in the House of Commons for an absolutely momentous thing — to give our Prime Minister the right to trigger Article 50 and Britain to begin the path out of the EU. Don’t forget we may be leaving the EU treaties, but we are not leaving Europe. We are going to be making an amazingly positive contribution to our continent as we always have done and always will. But we are now able to forge a new identity with new free trade deals as global Britain.”

However, Osborne said that Mrs May has chosen “not to make the economy the priority in this negotiation”. He said that there will be “lively debates” to come on migration, state aid and agricultural policy. “I will be in those fights for years to come,” he said. While he had argued “passionately” for Britain to stay in the European Union, Osborne said, he had “lost the case” and “sacrificed” his position in Government. Ahead of the debate, May accused those planing to vote against Article 50 of abusing the trust of the people. During the debate Neil Coyle, a Labour MP who wants Britain to stay in the EU, was censured for calling the Government “b*******”. He also called Corbyn’s decision to impose a three-line whip on the vote a “disgrace”. Ed Miliband, the former Labour leader, said he would not oppose Article 50 even though he had not wanted the referendum. “We do not want to give the sense that people who voted for Brexit because they felt they had been ignored are being ignored once again,” he said. Tim Farron, the Liberal Democrat leader, faced jeers of “where were you” from MPs after failing to turn up to the debate on Tuesday. Alex Salmond, the former SNP leader, said: “The choice the House will get is a bad deal or no deal.” The White Paper — conceded by May last month — will be based on the 12-point plan contained in her Brexit speech at Lancaster House last month.









