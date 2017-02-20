Britain’s House of Lords begins debating Brexit bill

“The British people voted for that, they were clear in the referendum and the House of Lords now needs to get on with it,” Truss told the BBC.

Her view was echoed by Conservative MP Dominic Raab, who warned that voters would not look kindly on unelected peers seeking to block the Brexit bill. “Peers would be wise to consider this clear democratic mandate, and their own futures, when debating the Article 50 Bill this week,” he said. The Lords will debate the bill on Monday and Tuesday, before two further days of discussions next week and the final reading scheduled for March 7. If they vote to amend the bill it will pass back to the Commons for further debate, drawing the process out further. But Brexit minister David Davis said he expects the government to meet its self-imposed deadline of triggering Article 50 by the end of next month. “I expect it to be resolved in good time before the end of March,” Davis told a news conference in Stockholm on Tuesday. “So I’m confident we’ll do it before our timetable.”









