Battle-hardened in Britain, May prepares for Brexit talks

It is an opening negotiating stance — one British government source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, asked why would anyone start talks with anything less. Another British official said any strategy would evolve, depending on what the EU came up with and how the other 27 member states approached the talks.

But with EU officials balking at granting her a good deal, fearing other European countries might follow suit, May will have to find a path to compromise. ‘Steel yourself’ The so-called Brexiteers, or Euro-sceptic lawmakers in her party, will watch her every step closely as Britain negotiates a deal, to make sure they have scrutiny of all aspects. May will work hard to keep them on side. “At the moment we have just been negotiating with ourselves,” said a veteran politician now in the upper house of parliament. Once Britain starts negotiating with the EU, he said, the “very dysfunctions Brexiteers complained about are the same dysfunctions allowing them or not to arrive at a deal”. When May first disclosed her plans to opt into 35 EU justice measures including the arrest warrant in 2012, they met little outcry in parliament. The recommendations coincided with her announcement that she had dropped a bid to extradite computer hacker Gary McKinnon to the United States, which delighted many in her party who regarded the UK-US extradition as unbalanced. But the issue blew up two years later when she sought to force the measures through parliament. May initially misjudged the level of protest but successfully faced down the rebels, and later said: “I wasn’t trying smoke and mirrors.” But for many Conservatives and members of opposition parties, her behaviour left a bad taste. “It’s not so much about how do you steel yourself, it’s about, ‘Are you doing the right thing?’” May told the Sunday Times late last year. “If you know you are doing the right thing, you have the confidence, the energy to go and deliver that right message.”









