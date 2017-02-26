Brexit fallout weighs on Labour

Watson, speaking at the Scottish Labour conference in Perth, raised the spectre of the party’s virtual wipeout in Scotland being repeated south of the border, as he called for Labour to take a “long hard look at ourselves and ask what’s working” before it is too late.

Starmer, in a speech in London, said the “worst thing” Labour could do would be to “normalise defeat” and “walk past” results that were disastrous for the party and merited an honest admission that all was far from well. Pressure on Corbyn mounted further as Gerard Coyne, who is challenging Corbyn’s close ally Len McCluskey for the leadership of the super-union Unite, weighed in. Coyne suggested in an interview with the Observer that the union was wasting its money backing a party led by Corbyn. “The reality is that Unite has put an awful lot of money into funding a leader of the Labour party that seems to be out of step with the industrial policies and needs of our members,” Coyne said. In an email to party supporters, Conservative Chairman Patrick McLoughlin said the result was “an important show of support” for May’s Brexit plans. May’s spokesperson said the British leader, who took over following last year’s Brexit vote, did not have any plans to hold an early national election. In Stoke, Ukip were unable to capitalise on the anti-establishment sentiment it tapped so successfully when persuading voters to leave the EU last year, despite pouring resources into a campaign waged on fertile Brexit territory. The party’s former leader and best-known figure Nigel Farage had warned last week that the Stoke vote was vital for the future of the party, beset by in-fighting since the Brexit vote. “Ukip’s time will come ... there’s a lot more to come from us, we’re not going anywhere, I’m not going anywhere,” Nuttall told reporters after the result. A campaign dogged by personal gaffes risks reigniting feuding within the party, which has struggled to break into mainstream politics despite playing a pivotal role in forcing the government to call an EU referendum and the subsequent campaign to leave the bloc. “If you want to be an electoral force and a political force in this country, you have to be able to win by-elections in difficult circumstances as a third party,” Rob Ford, a politics professor from Manchester University and an expert on Ukip, told Reuters. “If they can’t do that even in the most propitious of seats, people will start to have questions.” More from UK Uber says thousands of London drivers at threat

