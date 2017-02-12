Swiss back new citizenship rules in defeat for right wing

According to a migration department study, less than 25,000 people in the country of about eight million currently qualify as third-generation immigrants, a definition meaning they have at least one grandparent who was born here or acquired Swiss residency.

Nearly 60 per cent of that group are Italians, followed by those with origins in the Balkans and Turkish nationals. Debate on the proposal had nothing to do with religion at the outset, said Sophie Guignard of the Institute of Political Science at the University of Bern. It was the SVP, a party repeatedly accused of demonising Islam, that focused on the risks of more Muslims becoming citizens and the possible “loss of Swiss values”, Guignard told AFP. Sunday’s referendum is one of four each year for voting on subjects affecting federal as well as local laws and institutions. The “No2 camp faced heavy criticism over a widely-distributed poster showing a woman staring out from a black niqab with a tagline urging voters to reject “uncontrolled citizenship”. The SVP is not officially responsible for the poster. It was commissioned by the Committee Against Facilitated Citizenship, which has several SVP members and was co-chaired by Addor. Guignard said mainstream politicians and journalists viewed the poster as “a violent attack against Muslims”. Addor defended it again on Sunday by saying its intent was to “affirm the identity of this country and the need to preserve it.” Political initiatives that either directly or implicitly target Muslims may be on the rise in the West, notably including US President Donald Trump’s travel ban against seven mainly Muslim countries, which has now been rejected by two US federal courts. The SVP in 2009 successfully persuaded Swiss voters to approve a ban on new mosque minaret construction, while religiously-charged messages have been a part of multiple referendums on immigration since. More from Switzerland Birthright citizenship rules across Europe

