Sweden fires back at Trump with ‘facts’

“In general terms, violence has decreased in Sweden in the last 20 years. At the same time, surveys repeatedly show that people in Sweden and in other Western countries have a perception that violence is actually increasing,” it said, acknowledging that the Swedish perception has “been linked to the number of immigrants.”

“Despite the fact that the number of immigrants in Sweden has increased since the 1990s, exposure to violent crimes has declined,” and “research shows that there is no evidence to indicate that immigration leads to increased crime.” The ministry admitted that the number of reported rapes has risen but stressed that the numbers could be misleading. “But the definition of rape has broadened over time, which makes it difficult to compare the figures. “If a woman in Sweden reports that she has been raped by her husband every night for a year, that is counted as 365 separate offences; in most other countries this would be registered as a single offence, or would not be registered as an offence at all.” Foreign ministry spokeswoman Sofia Karlberg told AFP the government wanted to publish the text to “provide a correct and balanced image of Sweden.” “It’s not usual for Sweden to be used as a battering ram in other countries’ political debates,” she added.









