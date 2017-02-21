Stormy seas for the world’s largest yacht

“The facts are that with a project of this magnitude there are sometimes outstanding issues to be resolved,” the spokesman told YachtHarbour.com. “We assumed the matter was progressing to a resolution as Nobiskrug were happy to release the yacht on 5 February to the owner’s project team for further works to be carried out in Spain. The money was paid by the owner the following day into an escrow account pending a resolution of the discussions. All monies now being claimed are in arbitration and we understand these disputes fall under arbitration in the UK courts.”

The spokesman later said “a technical problem” was being resolved and said the ship would be released in a few days and the “unpleasant episode” would be over. As the vessel made its way to Spain earlier this month, Melnichenko’s project director, Dirk Kloosterman, who also helped build Larry Ellison’s Rising Sun and Melnichenko’s previous superyacht “Motor Yacht A”, said: “This has been the most challenging assignment of my career. I am confident Sailing Yacht A will be the world’s greatest yacht in terms of design and technology for the years ahead. “Her beauty is breathtaking, and Philippe Starck’s astonishing design and ultimate vision will be the subject of many conversations wherever she travels around the globe. We look forward to the final delivery to the owner.” Melnichenko is said to have chosen to name his yachts “A” so that they appear first in shipping registers. Sailing Yacht A, which requires 54 crew to operate, has eight decks connected by several lifts, and is capable of achieving speeds of 35 knots downwind. The unique carbon fibre masts can withstand 90 knots of wind with full sail up, the equivalent to a category 2 hurricane or hanging two double-decker buses from each tip.









