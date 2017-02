Smog chokes coal-addicted Poland

“My son’s had pneumonia twice within the last 10 months and my daughter was sick all October and November. But, of course, nobody’s blaming smog, even though we live in an area of Warsaw where there’s chronic air pollution,” she said.

“What scares me the most is the total lack of information and government inaction. “There are days on end when the smog is so bad that school and kindergarten should be closed, but nothing is being done.” Authorities in Poland only alert the public when air pollution exceeds the EU-wide norm by a whopping 600 per cent, according to Piotr Siergiej, an activist with anti-smog NGO “Alarm Smogowy”. The EU limit for exposure to fine air pollutants known as PM 10 particles is 50 microgrammes per cubic meter per day. “In Paris, authorities announce smog alerts and take action when pollution exceeds 80 microgrammes per cubic meter per day,” Siergiej said. “In Poland, the alert level is 300 microgrammes,” he added, slamming the measure as a “health hazard”. Poland’s environment ministry recently rejected a request by his group for smog alerts — when children, the ill and the elderly are advised to stay indoors — to be issued automatically when pollution levels spike to twice the EU-wide norm. Instead, the government, led by the right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party, has vowed to ban low-quality coal and limit sales of the worst-polluting home furnaces over the next three months. A report issued last month by the International Energy Agency (IEA) identified air pollution as “one of the largest environmental health risks” facing Poles. It also urged Warsaw to rethink its dependence on coal and focus instead on developing cleaner energy sources. According to the IEA, coal accounted for 81 per cent of Poland’s electricity generation in 2015 and the heavily indebted coal-mining sector — one of Europe’s largest — provided more than 100,000 politically sensitive jobs. The right-wing government of Beata Szydlo, the daughter of a coalminer, has long insisted that plentiful domestic coal is key to Poland’s energy security. Her administration has also set tough regulations on the installation of wind turbines, in effect blocking competition from the renewables sector, which in 2014 covered about 10 per cent of national energy needs. The IEA concluded that “the future of renewable energy in Poland looks uncertain”, dimming hope for cleaner air anytime soon.