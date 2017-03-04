Sinn Fein surge changes Northern Ireland political landscape

“People knew we were in a difficult place and sought to kick us when we were down, but we were tough enough to come through it,” said DUP lawmaker Edwin Poots. “We will lead for Northern Ireland and we will not let our case go by default. Sinn Fein can be absolutely assured that there will be no caving in to them.”

If the two sides cannot quickly come together, Britain would be obliged to step in and resume governing the territory from London. That system, known as “direct rule,” supposedly ended for good when Sinn Fein and the Democratic Unionists struck a stunning power-sharing pact between lifelong enemies in 2007. Prime Minister Theresa May’s government has made clear it doesn’t want Northern Ireland back on its plate full time while it focused on plans to leave the EU. The moderate forces that led Northern Ireland’s first power-sharing government from 1999 to 2002, the Ulster Unionists and the Catholic-backed Social Democratic and Labour Party, won 10 and 12 seats respectively. The only traditional party seeking support equally from both sides of the divide, Alliance, won eight. Ulster Unionist leader Mike Nesbitt announced his resignation Friday night. He said the failure of more reasonable middle-ground politicians to achieve any breakthrough demonstrated “that this society is now more polarised than ever.” “Someday, Northern Ireland will vote as a normal democracy. We will vote in a post-sectarian election,” Nesbitt said. “But it is now clear that it will not happen during the duration of my political life.”









