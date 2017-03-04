Sinn Fein makes gains in Northern Ireland polls

“After a brutal and divisive campaign there is no real expectation that the institutions will be up and running in the next few weeks,” The Irish News newspaper said in an editorial.

Besides the energy scheme scandal, old wounds between the two communities were also reopened by the United Kingdom’s vote in June to leave the European Union. Northern Ireland voted to stay in the EU but was overruled by a majority vote to leave in Britain as a whole. Britain has signalled its intention to leave the EU’s customs union after Brexit, raising fears of a new hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, which will remain in the EU. London, Dublin and Brussels have all insisted they want to keep free movement across the Irish border — an arrangement dating from its creation in the 1920s. But the possibility of a return to checkpoints has stirred memories of The Troubles when cross-border smuggling was rife and British outposts along the frontier became targets for militants.









