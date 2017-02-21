Russia's UN envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York

"The weirdest speech to me was the one by the US representative who built her statement as if she is Mother Teresa herself. Please, remember which country you represent. Please, remember the track record of your country," he said.

Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN secretary-general's office, on Monday said: "He has been such a regular presence here that I am actually quite stunned. Our thoughts go to his family, to his friends and to his government." Shortly after news of the ambassador's death broke, a moment of silence was held at an informal session of the UN General Assembly. Later, the General Assembly's president, Fiji Ambassador to the United Nations Peter Thomson, offered the world body's "heartfelt condolences" and praised the late ambassador's "stern resolution" before leading another silent tribute. The Security Council issued a statement offering its "deep condolences to the family of the ambassador, the government and the people of the Russian Federation." Churkin's diplomatic counterparts weighed in with their own encomiums.









