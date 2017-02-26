Russia frees opposition activist jailed for protesting

Dadin’s case was controversial as it was the first time a protester was prosecuted under 2014 legislation that ratcheted up punishment to a maximum of five years in jail for anyone caught holding unsanctioned demonstrations more than twice in six months.

The statute — known as Article 212.1 — was seen as part of the Kremlin’s attempt to curb dissent following mass protests against Putin in 2011-2012 and demonstrations in Kiev that ousted Ukraine’s Russian-backed leader in 2014. The legislative changes have helped snuff out almost all protests against Putin, a former KGB officer, in Russia. The decision to release Dadin came after the constitutional court criticised the harsh punishments against peaceful protesters — sparking hope among rights groups that authorities will no longer enforce the tough sanctions.









