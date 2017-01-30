Rare lion-tiger hybrid born in Russian zoo

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia An extremely rare cross between a tiger and a lion has been born in a travelling zoo in southern Russia, one of only a few dozen of the animals believed to exist.
Named Tsar, the two-month-old liger cub, is the offspring of a tigress Princess and lion Caesar, zoo director Erik Airapetyan told AFP.
“They have lived together for a long time and know each other well. When the tigress was on heat, she didn’t have any other choice,” he said.
The cub has the beige fur of a lion and the stripes of a tiger and is currently being fed on milk from one of the zoo’s goats.