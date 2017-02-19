Putin critic leaves Russia for treatment after ‘poisoning’

Besides his work with Khodorkovsky, Kara-Murza has been deeply involved in lobbying in the US for the expansion of the Magnitsky Act, which Prokhorov said “could be one of the reasons” for the poisoning because it targets Russian elites.

The 2012 sanctions list originally targeted Russian officials involved in the case of lawyer Sergei Magnitsky who died in prison after uncovering a government corruption scheme. Since it was passed it has been expanded to include other individuals, including the Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin, who was added only in January.









