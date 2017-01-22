Pope warns against populism and ‘saviours’ like Hitler

“Hitler did not steal power,” the pope said. “He was elected by his people and then he destroyed his people.”

The Germans at that time also wanted to protect themselves with “walls and barbed wire so that others cannot take away their identity”, he said. “The case of Germany is classic,” he said, adding that Hitler gave them a “deformed identity and we know what it produced.” Pope Francis however underscored that it was too early to pass judgement on Trump. “Let’s see. Let’s see what he does and then we will evaluate,” he said.









