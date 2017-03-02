Northern Ireland holds snap election in shadow of Brexit

Prime Minister Theresa May has said she intends to pull Britain out of the EU’s single market and likely the customs union, which would make the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland the only land border with the EU.

The possibility of a return to checkpoints has revived memories of “The Troubles”, three decades of strife in Northern Ireland over British control of the province, in which more than 3,500 people were killed. “The most disastrous thing would be the return of a border ... which will greatly offend nationalists,” said Tonge. There are also concerns about damaging cross-border trade. British minister James Brokenshire held talks in Brussels on Wednesday to emphasise the importance of a “frictionless” border, and also promised to “take no risks” with the province’s political stability. After talks with Irish premier Enda Kenny in Brussels last week, European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker said that the EU will also seek to avoid fixed border controls. Kenny was in Brussels again on Thursday to discuss Brexit. Sinn Fein’s Irish leader, Gerry Adams, in January described Brexit as a “hostile action” by the British government, which would have a “negative impact” on the province’s peace agreement. In last June’s referendum on EU membership, Northern Ireland voted to remain in the bloc but was outvoted by an overall British majority of 52 per cent to leave. Polls close at 2200 GMT but results are not expected until Saturday. — AFP









