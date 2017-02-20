Right for elections in Europe

Alternative for Germany: The party, started three years ago as a protest movement against the euro currency, won up to 25 per cent of the vote in German state elections in March, challenging Germany’s consensus-driven politics. In September, the party took second place in the legislature in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, the home state of Chancellor Angela Merkel. The party attracts voters who are “anti-establishment, anti-liberalisation, anti-European, anti-everything that has come to be regarded as the norm,” said Sylke Tempel of the German Council on Foreign Relations. Frauke Petry, 40, the party’s leader, has said border guards might need to turn guns on anyone crossing a frontier illegally. The party’s policy platform says “Islam does not belong in Germany” and calls for a ban on the construction of mosques.