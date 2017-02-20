How Wilders is turning the Dutch to the right

The VVD has hardened its stance on both asylum and immigration: last week the party said it wanted to toughen up the criteria for admitting new migrants, who will now have to prove they can speak Dutch and have found a job — paid or unpaid — in order to pass their integration test. The party also wants to extend the time period before new residents can apply for a Dutch passport from five years to 10.

Other parties on the right want to restrict migration either by making it harder for failed asylum seekers to appeal and restricting the right to family reunion (SGP) or introducing an Australian-style system which only admits migrants who are needed for the economy (VNL). Where the parties stand PVV: No more asylum seekers, close all refugee centres and revoke all permits to stay in the country. No immigration from Muslim countries, close all mosques and Islamic schools and ban the Quran. Outlaw ‘expressions of Islam that conflict with public order’, introduce preventive detention for ‘radical Muslims’ and remove Dutch nationality from criminals with dual passports. VVD: Tougher integration criteria including an entrance exam for migrants. Provide more safe accommodation in regions closer to refugees’ home countries. Restrict social security for migrants; no basic welfare or eligibility for Dutch passports for first 10 years. D66: Focus on selection of refugees on Europe’s borders to deter economic migrants; give asylum seekers language lessons from day 1 and reduce barriers to work to speed up integration. CDA: Revoke permission to stay for migrants who refuse to take part in citizenship programmes; offer more language lessons through volunteers and public broadcasters; tackle discrimination in education and the jobs market. SP: Faster, clearer asylum procedure; distribute refugees fairly among countries; tackle the global causes of asylum, such as war, economic inequality and tax evasion. GroenLinks: More protection for children seeking asylum and those persecuted for their sexual identity. Improve language tuition and give asylum seekers language lessons from arrival. Tackle causes of war and poverty with peacekeeping missions and development aid. Improve conditions for animals in ritual slaughterhouses. PvdA: Speed up asylum cases to ensure those whose claims receive support sooner while the rest are sent home. Size of asylum centres should be appropriate for the local community. Better protection for children in the asylum system, such as considering their applications separately from their parents. 50Plus: Distribute asylum seekers around Europe based on population density. More checks at Dutch border and security on European borders. Migrants eligible for Dutch passports after 10 years, depending on language skills and a ‘good behaviour’ certificate from the council. Tougher penalties for people smugglers. Extra police officers to detect and tackle radicalisation. CU: Binding Europe-wide agreements to house asylum seekers and repatriate rejected applicants. Improve accommodation and make it easier for refugees to stay in one place. Organise language classes and allow voluntary work or work placements from day one. SGP: More accommodation in asylum seekers’ home region. Stricter rules on family reunion to allow selection based on age, income and marital status. Tighter deadlines on appeals against asylum decisions to reduce serial applications. PvdD: Increase international development aid budget to one per cent of national income. Improve conditions in refugee camps in war-torn regions and raise financial contribution to UNHCR. Work within EU to ensure all countries take in a fair share of asylum seekers. All asylum applications in the Netherlands to be processed within two years. Denk: Create a Ministry for Reciprocal Acceptance and monitor how migrants are accepted in the community rather than setting targets for integration. Set up a register to record racist incidents and set diversity quotas for women and minorities. Retrain 1,000 police officers to focus on racism and discrimination. Speed up asylum procedure and allow refugees to work and study sooner. VNL: Strict ‘Australian-style’ migration policy so only those who contribute to the economy are allowed in. Close mosques where violence is preached. Accommodate asylum seekers outside the Netherlands. More from Netherlands Right for elections in Europe

