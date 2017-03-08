Meciar denies role in unsolved kidnapping

“Someone at SIS could have known about it, but it was not SIS,” Meciar told Slovakia’s TA3 news channel without elaborating on who he thought bore responsibility.

“Even today, I still don’t allow myself to tell the whole truth, it would be very shocking to the public. But it’s in my memory and it will come out in a book,” he added. Kidnapped in August 1995 by unknown assailants in neighbouring Austria, the younger Kovac was blindfolded and handcuffed, forced to drink a bottle of whisky and given electric shocks. He came round in his car near a police station in the Austrian town of Hainburg, near the Slovak border and just 15km from Bratislava. A movie titled ‘Abduction’ based on the kidnapping that hit Slovak cinemas on March 2 has broken box office records, drawing 70,000 viewers in its first week. Meciar blocked the investigation into the crime in 1998 by introducing an amnesty for “crimes committed in connection with the kidnapping of Michal Kovac Jr”. Meciar served as Slovakia’s premier from 1990-91, 1992-94 and 1994-98. The United States and many European nations accused him of authoritarianism and corruption while in office. Michal Kovac was the first president of independent Slovakia following the peaceful dissolution of Czechoslovakia in 1993. During his 1993-98 term, the banker-turned-politician openly criticised Meciar’s administration for attempting to curb newly won civil liberties after the collapse of communism in 1989. In 1996, Kovac famously refused to sign Meciar’s so-called anti-subversion law that would have curbed freedom of expression. Kovac died of heart failure in October 2016.









